EVELYN JUNE ZMOLEK Toledo Evelyn June Zmolek, 95, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Tama with Father Dennis Conway as celebrant. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church before the Mass or following the Mass at the Church Parish Hall, where lunch will be served. Private family interment will follow the luncheon at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in rural Clutier. Evelyn was born June 24, 1924, in rural Toledo, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Emma (Drahos) Balvin. She graduated from Toledo High School in 1942. On Aug. 24, 1943, she was united in marriage to Jerry Zmolek at the Immaculate Conception Church in Clutier. They farmed in the Toledo area. Evelyn formerly was a member of St. Wenceslaus Church and most recently St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Tama, where she was a member of the Rosary Society and CCW. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Evelyn enjoyed crafting and crocheting. Survivors include five children, Delores (Ken) Poe of Conrad, Patricia (Mike) Habenschuss of Charleston, W.Va., Dave (Denise) Zmolek of Fairfax, Mark Zmolek of Tama and Cindy (Zenon) Quintela of Santa Fe, Texas; one son-in-law, Roger Bonlander of Marion; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Leonard (Florence) Balvin of Chelsea; one sister-in-law, Josephine Balvin of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; one daughter, Susan Bonlander; two grandsons, Sam Zmolek and Anthony Zmolek; one brother, Allen Balvin; one sister, Wilma Malina; and one daughter-in-law, Carol Zmolek. A memorial fund will be established. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019