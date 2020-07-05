EVELYN KLEINMEYER Amana Evelyn Kleinmeyer, 78, of Amana, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Living Center Care West in Cedar Rapids. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Evelyn was born on Sept. 19, 1941, in Iowa City to parents Ben and Mary Mouchka. She attended Oxford High School and grew up in rural Johnson County. Evelyn met and married Donald "Bob" Kleinmeyer on Feb. 17, 1958, in Fairfax. She worked at the Colony Inn and Amana Refrigeration during her life. She enjoyed roller skating and playing the accordion during her younger years. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Donald; daughters, Kathy (Terry) Zimmerman and Tyera (Douglas) Hess; sons, Rick (Ruby) Kleinmeyer and Todd Kleinmeyer (Susan Hayes); a stepsister, Doris McCarty; and six granddaughters along with one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son and a brother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com
