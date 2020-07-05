1/1
Evelyn Kleinmeyer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVELYN KLEINMEYER Amana Evelyn Kleinmeyer, 78, of Amana, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Living Center Care West in Cedar Rapids. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Evelyn was born on Sept. 19, 1941, in Iowa City to parents Ben and Mary Mouchka. She attended Oxford High School and grew up in rural Johnson County. Evelyn met and married Donald "Bob" Kleinmeyer on Feb. 17, 1958, in Fairfax. She worked at the Colony Inn and Amana Refrigeration during her life. She enjoyed roller skating and playing the accordion during her younger years. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Donald; daughters, Kathy (Terry) Zimmerman and Tyera (Douglas) Hess; sons, Rick (Ruby) Kleinmeyer and Todd Kleinmeyer (Susan Hayes); a stepsister, Doris McCarty; and six granddaughters along with one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son and a brother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iowa Cremation
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-378-3361
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved