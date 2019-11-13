Home

Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Solon, IA
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Solon, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Solon, IA
Evelyn Kramer Obituary
EVELYN GERTRUDE KRAMER Solon Evelyn Gertrude Kramer, 85, of Solon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the church. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. at the church before visitation. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Solon. Evelyn was born Sept. 20, 1934, in New Hampton, Iowa, the daughter of John and Helen (Frank) Seery. She was united in marriage to Clifford Kramer on Sept. 14, 1957, in New Hampton. He preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2014. She worked as a pharmacy tech for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for more than 20 years, retiring in 1991. Evelyn was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon as well as the Women's Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary. Evelyn is survived by six children, Colleen (Brian) Krei of Iowa City, Kathy (Tom) Donohue of Oskaloosa, Pam (Randy) Landgrebe of Solon, Gail (Tim) Reynolds of Iowa City, Gary (Julie) Kramer of Solon and Jerry (Lisa) Kramer of Solon; 12 grandchildren, Katie Krei, Kelly Krei, Bryan Donohue, Andy (Stephanie) Landgrebe, Jillian (Michael) Woolf, Joel Reynolds, Michael (Jamie) Heiberger, Kerby (Jordan) Hill, Kendra Kramer (Joe Ridenour), Lindsey Kramer, Karly Kramer and Hannah Kramer; five great-grandchildren, Kevin, Garrett, Lindy, Piper and Griffen; and a sister, Mercedes Petersen of California. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cliff; and two sisters, Patricia Smith and Betty Baum. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019
