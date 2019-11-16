|
|
EVELYN M. BLATTNER Cedar Rapids Evelyn M. Blattner, 81, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Princeton, Mo., passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. She worked at Jim's Laundry for 25 years. She enjoyed meeting new people and was a hard worker. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be missed so much. She requested no service. To the people at Westridge Care Center, we would like to thank you for your care of our mother. We would also like the people of UnityPoint Hospice, you were a great help at a time when we needed you.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019