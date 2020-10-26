EVELYN M. LACOCK Cedar Rapids Evelyn M. Lacock was born on Aug. 4, 1918. While she survived the Pandemic of 1919, Evelyn passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Mark Baty; her six siblings, Helen Larsen, Paul Baty, Wayne Baty, Minor Baty, Nadine Oldridge and Ron Baty; as well as her husband, Hilden Lacock. Evelyn is survived by her son, Gary Lacock (Debra); granddaughter, Toby Lacock (Drannon); step-granddaughter, Taylor Kenny; sisters-in-law, Kay and Darlene Baty; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was closest to nieces, Julie Guttman (Mark), Janet Oja (Kurt-deceased), Julie Bauman (Bill); and her nephew, Dan Baty (Dee); as well as their children, great-nieces and nephews, Corey and Shay Gutman, Derek and Brad Oja and Nicole and Harrison Baty. Cory and Shay held a very special place her in heart as well as her adopted granddaughter, Libby Richardson. Evelyn married Hilden Lacock on Dec. 31, 1938, and was married 55 years before his passing in 1993. Together they were active members in First Covenant Church and later New Covenant. Throughout their lives, they enjoyed golfing, fishing trips, vacations to Florida, motorcycle rides and watching Hawkeyes sporting events. Spending time with family and friends was always a priority for them. Evelyn was a Christian, and her mission for the past 80 years was to spread the Lord's word and lead others to Christ. In the past year she commented that she must still be around at 101, so that she could continue sharing her love of the Lord with others. Evelyn was a founding member of His Women and served on their board for 25 years, one of those years as president. One of her greatest joys was leading Bible studies and sharing God's word. In Evie's world, there was no such thing as a stranger. She shared her words and hugs with all who came into her orbit. She supported her family in all their endeavors, and when you asked her for help she was there, whether that meant helping wrap presents in her son's store, volunteering in her granddaughter's classroom, or being a carpool driver for her niece and nephew throughout grade school, middle school and high school. For many years, she was cheerleader-in- chief as she attended swim meets, basketball games, soccer games and football games for nieces, Julie and Corey, and nephew, Shay. Evelyn was someone who liked to keep busy! Wise, curious, selfless, loving and forever young, Evelyn will be missed tremendously, but we will keep in our hearts the depths of her love. The family would like to give a special thank-you to Evie's family of neighbors, Sue Schollman, Karen and Ralph Voss, Wesley and Katrina McCullough. With their love and assistance Evie was able to remain living in her home independently. With regret, we will be postponing the memorial service for Evelyn until a time when it will be safe for many, many to gather, worship and sing! The burial will be held privately with immediate family only at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Mercy Hospice of Cedar Rapids in Evelyn's name. Please leave a message or tribute to Evelyn's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.