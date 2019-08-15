|
EVELYN MAE (BRUNSSEN) SCHOELERMAN Keystone Evelyn Mae (Brunssen) Schoelerman, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Westridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Keystone with the Rev. Leonard Ranson officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Keystone Turner Hall. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home. Evelyn was born Jan. 9, 1920, north of Keystone, to Carl and Alma (Hennings) Brunssen. On March 24, 1940, she was united in marriage to Raymond Schoelerman. The couple farmed near Keystone prior to their retirement. Evelyn was an accomplished bowler and won the Iowa senior women's bowling championship. She also enjoyed dancing, bingo and playing cards. She is survived by her daughters, Jan Wichman and Dorie (Larry) Emehiser, all of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Angie (Scott) Pope and Stacy (Benji) Michalec, all of Cedar Rapids; four great-grandchildren, Cole and Kelsey Aldrich and Xander and Charli Michalec; two step-great-grandchildren, John Pope and Emily Pope; and her sister-in-law, Kathryn Brunssen of Belle Plaine. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her son, Ronnie Schoelerman; six brothers, Wilbert, Duane, Dallas "Dick," Roland, Delmar and Marvin Brunssen; and four sisters, Laverna Cohrt, Ruby Bachman, Elvera Sindt and Lois Hain. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019