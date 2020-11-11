1/1
Evelyn Marie Bland
EVELYN MARIE BLAND Shellsburg Evelyn Marie Bland, 76, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, from injuries sustained in a fall at her home. Private family funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton with Pastor Randy Kasch officiating. Interment will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Masks should be worn at the funeral home during the visitation. Contributions in memory of Evelyn may be made to Bethlehem Church. Evelyn was born April 26, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Mearl and Lillian (Alcott) Jones. She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Bland, in 1964. Evelyn and Ron graduated with the last class at Brandon High School in 1962. Evelyn excelled at cooking and baking. She often was found prepping, freezing and canning the produce from her gardens and fruit trees. She enjoyed painting statues to decorate her flowerbeds and hunting morel mushrooms. She loved spending time with her family. She and Ron are members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ronald Bland; sisters, Sue Kerkman, Nancy Gray, Marlene Jones, Mary Jean Fall and Luetta Rider, all of Vinton; daughter, Cheryl (Larry) Davenport, Cedar Rapids; daughter, Deborah (Gregg) Sampson, Vinton; son, Donald (Lori) Bland, Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marcia Jones; and brother, Mearl Jones Jr. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

