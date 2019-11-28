|
|
EVELYN MARIE FOELS Victor Evelyn Marie Foels, 94, of Victor, died on Nov. 25, 2019, at Brooklyn Community Estate in Brooklyn. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Burial will be in the Victor Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Smith Funeral Home with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the Evelyn Foels Memorial Fund. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019