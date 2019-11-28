Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Foels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Marie Foels

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Marie Foels Obituary
EVELYN MARIE FOELS Victor Evelyn Marie Foels, 94, of Victor, died on Nov. 25, 2019, at Brooklyn Community Estate in Brooklyn. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor. Burial will be in the Victor Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Smith Funeral Home with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the Evelyn Foels Memorial Fund. For additional information, please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -