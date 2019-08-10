Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Rudish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Mary Pejchl Rudish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Mary Pejchl Rudish Obituary
EVELYN MARY PEJCHL RUDISH San Diego, Calif. Evelyn entered eternal life on July 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Solon, to Frank and Anna Balvin Pejchl, the second oldest of eight children. Evelyn had a career of 40 years in electronics at Collins Radio Division of Rockwell International, Meter Master, Hamilton Standard Division of United Technologies and Humphrey Inc., Division of Remec. Evelyn is survived by daughters, Kathy (Jerry) Tetalman and Cindy (Chuck) Hoffman; granddaughters, Michelle (Anket) Mathur, Dana Vincent and Tiffany Hoffman; and brother, Donald Pejchl. Predeceased by son, Michael Williamson. A private family Celebration of Life will be Oct. 5, 2019. "Remember me as I was in life." Inurnment at 11 a.m. May 9, 2020, at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.