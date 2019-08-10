|
EVELYN MARY PEJCHL RUDISH San Diego, Calif. Evelyn entered eternal life on July 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Solon, to Frank and Anna Balvin Pejchl, the second oldest of eight children. Evelyn had a career of 40 years in electronics at Collins Radio Division of Rockwell International, Meter Master, Hamilton Standard Division of United Technologies and Humphrey Inc., Division of Remec. Evelyn is survived by daughters, Kathy (Jerry) Tetalman and Cindy (Chuck) Hoffman; granddaughters, Michelle (Anket) Mathur, Dana Vincent and Tiffany Hoffman; and brother, Donald Pejchl. Predeceased by son, Michael Williamson. A private family Celebration of Life will be Oct. 5, 2019. "Remember me as I was in life." Inurnment at 11 a.m. May 9, 2020, at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019