EVELYN DUNEK Cedar Rapids After a long life well-lived, Evelyn May Dunek, 97, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Surviving Evelyn are her three children, Dan (Lois) Dunek of Brownsville, Texas, Deb Dunek (Robert White) of Cedar Rapids and Ron (Terrie) Dunek of Ankeny; five grandchildren, Joset Etzel (John Smith) of St. Louis, Mo., Kelly (Joel) Douglas of Cheyenne, Wyo., Ken (Heidi) Dunek of Houston, Texas, Carrie (Nick) Borchert of North Liberty and Alex (Jasmin) Dunek of West Des Moines; and six great-grandchildren, Sofia Dunek, Louis and Anna Douglas, Evelyn and Edwin Borchert and Harper Dunek. She also is survived by her sister, Emma Jane Benware of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was born April 14, 1923, at home in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Edward and Emma Zamastil. Growing up during the Depression, she helped her family through desperate times when just getting food on the table was an accomplishment. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, then World War II started. She built radios at Collins Radio, becoming one of the millions of Rosie the Riveters working to save the world from fascism. She met Louis Dunek at Danceland Ballroom after the war, and they were married March 29, 1947. As their family grew, Evelyn learned to drive a car so she could get to work at Armstrong's Department Store. Family was the most important thing to her, and she made sure her family had what was needed in the uncertain economic times of the '50s and early '60s. Evelyn's positive outlook and cheerful spirit kept her family close to her. She loved teaching her grandkids how to play cards—beating them often in Rummy. She also loved listening to big band and polka music, coloring and watching sports. Her father instilled in her a love of sports by taking her to the Hawkeye games on the "inurban" train to Iowa City. She remained a loyal Hawkeye and Cubs fan throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers. After almost 40 years of happy marriage, Louis died in 1987. Evelyn was a true American hero and her family will miss her more than can be described. Private services are being arranged with Murdoch Linwood. Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church.



