EVELYN MAY FILLOON Marion Evelyn May Filloon, 94, of Goddard, Kan., formerly of Marion, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Center within Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, in Wichita, Kan. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a visitation for the public at this time. A private funeral service for the family was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, in Marion, officiated by the Rev. Brody Tubaugh. Burial took place on Saturday at Green Center Cemetery in Morley, Iowa. Evelyn was born on June 13, 1925, at the family farm near Lisbon, Iowa, the daughter of Archie B. and Kathryn S. (Lehr) Lindly. The family moved to just west of Martelle, Iowa. She graduated from Martelle High School at the age of 16. After working various jobs in Martelle, Evelyn took a job for Howard and Margaret Hall as a personal assistant. Evelyn married George Miller of Cedar Rapids. To this union, one son was born. They later separated. On Nov. 24, 1961, Evelyn was united in marriage to Dale William Filloon. He passed away in July of 2018. One of Evelyn's favorite hobbies was genealogy, in which she amassed a large number of state and federal records, tracing the family back to the first ship to land in Connecticut. Evelyn was an avid quilter, making many keepsake quilts for her family and friends. Another talent of Evelyn's was her beautiful cursive handwriting. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Marion, Iowa. Evelyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Evelyn is survived and lovingly remembered by her son, Gregory (Linda) Nelson; two grandchildren, Nichole Shook and Michael Nelson; two great-grandchildren, Brandon and Brooklyn Shook; one sister, Velma Haus; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Filloon; and one sister, Kathryn Joan Walton. Please share a memory of Evelyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020