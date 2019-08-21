Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Evelyn Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Morgan


1922 - 2019
Evelyn Morgan Obituary
EVELYN MAE MORGAN Cedar Rapids Evelyn Mae Morgan, 97, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Manor Care Nursing Home. A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with a one hour visitation before the service. Burial will be after services. Evelyn Mae Morgan was born June 28, 1922, the daughter of Harrison and Eva May (Bracknea) Evans. She enjoyed dancing, singing, going to the mall, eating out at Bishops and going to Kmart. She was a people person, but most of all she dearly loved spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and two children, Melanie Sue Gruver and Timothy Fortune. Left to cherish Evelyn's memories are her three children, Sheila Arenas, Kathee Walz and Marvin Fortune; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to Goodwill in memory of Evelyn. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
