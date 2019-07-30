|
EVELYN FRANCES STAUDT Coralville Funeral services for Evelyn Frances Staudt, 97, of Coralville, formerly of Marble Rock, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Roseville with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Roseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Roseville School with a Scriptural wake at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the school one hour before services Friday. Evelyn passed away at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County on Friday, July 26, 2019. Evelyn Frances Friedrichs was born May 6, 1922, to Carl and Hattie (Haan) Friedrichs in Butler County, Iowa. She attended school in Marble Rock, Iowa, graduating in 1940. After high school, she went to nursing school, graduating in 1943 as a registered nurse. In July 1943, she married Louis Merfeld. In September 1944, Louis was killed in action during World War II. Their son, Ronald, was born three months after Louis' death. Evelyn then moved to Mason City, where she continued on with her nursing career. On Nov. 25, 1946, she married Clarence Staudt of Marble Rock. They made their home on the family farm and had three more sons and one daughter. After the children were in school, Evelyn returned to nursing at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City, ending her profession as director of nursing in 1977. Evelyn and Clarence enjoyed many years of retirement traveling tours and trips visiting children and new grandchildren. Evelyn enjoyed gardening, golfing, reading, crocheting and crafting. They spent about 30 winters in Florida. In 2009, Clarence and Evelyn moved to their independent living apartment in Coralville. Clarence passed away in 2012, just months short of his 100th birthday. Evelyn became a strong Hawkeyes fan in the fall and winter and enjoyed Cubs games in the summer. Evelyn was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church in Roseville and a member of the Rosary Society. She is survived by her five children, Ronald Merfeld (Ann) of Lawrenceville, N.J., Michael Staudt (Cindy) of Waterloo and Sun City, Ariz., Thomas Staudt (Maria) of Tucson, Ariz., Keith Staudt (Jayne) of Bay City, Texas, and Lisa Staudt (Jack) Paige of Iowa City; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Clarence; her parents; two sisters; two brothers; and an infant grandson. Evelyn will be remembered for her sweet smile, a heart full of love for family and friends and her faith. She will be missed and remembered fondly. Memorials are to be sent to Lisa Paige, P.O. Box 219, Greene, IA 50636, to be given to St. Mary Catholic Church in Roseville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 423 Bradford St., Marble Rock, IA 50401, (641) 823-4457; www.retzfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019