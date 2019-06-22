EVELYN YAUS Cedar Rapids Evelyn Yaus, 87, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Ely, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Funeral service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Marion by Chaplain Christine Wagner-Hecht. Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Evelyn's family asks to please wear purple or bright colors. Survivors include her son, Michael Yaus; cat companions, Cuddles, Snuggles and Mittens; niece, Nancy (Lynn) Kalina; great-nephews, Jon and Danny; and several extended family members. Evelyn Marie Yaus was born March 11, 1932, in Robins, Iowa, to Ralph and Charlotte (Kuhn) Burrows. She grew up in Lisbon and met George Thomas Yaus at Killian's Department Store. They were married on her 21st birthday in Des Moines. While attending Kirkwood Community College, she began working in key punch, then the financial aid department, staying until her retirement in 1994. She raised two children, Michael and Michelle. In the early 80s, the family built a house in Ely, where she resided for more than 20 years. She enjoyed crocheting, watching game shows, especially "Jeopardy" and "Family Feud," and completing jigsaw puzzles. Evelyn was an amazing cook, and among dishes like fried chicken, homemade noodles and potato salad, her specialty was her perfect divinity fudge. She was always willing to help folks who were in need and will be missed by those who love her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Michelle; sisters, Ellen, Mary and Leona; brother, Ralph Jr.; and nephew, Robert. Please share your support and memories with Evelyn's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary