EVERETT "BUD" BOWERS Cedar Rapids Everett "Bud" Bowers, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at his home Sunday, June 21, 2020, after a long illness. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Thursday at Papich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, with the Rev. Keith Pitts officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Because of COVID-19, the wearing of masks while at the funeral home is strongly recommended as is social distancing. Everett was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Toddville, the son of Gerald and Gertrude (Stanek) Bowers. On July 3, 1954, Bud married the love of his life, Katherine Brackett, in Cedar Rapids. At the time of his marriage, he was working at Peter Pan Bakery. Bud later operated DX, Freeway and Skelly gas stations. He also owned a salvage yard and Bowers Motors Used Cars. He retired from Midland Forge. He enjoyed riding Harleys and had driven a stock car in his younger days. Bud enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing, and trips to Virginia and Las Vegas. Bud is survived by his wife of 66 years, Katherine; children, Patricia (Patrick) Shannon, Michael Bowers, Michele (Robert) Vileta, Jerry Bowers and Christie (Dominic) Galloro; sister, Barbara (Warren) Philpott of Palm Bay, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his pup, Oreo. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra; and granddaughter, Sarah. Bud's family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Smith and the urology team at Mercy Medical Center and also to Hospice of Mercy. A memorial fund has been established and contributions may be directed to the family.



