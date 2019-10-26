|
EVERETT COBLENTZ Iowa City Everett Coblentz, 76, of Iowa City, passed away at his home on Oct. 16, 2019. Visitation and celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. Bring your stories and memories to share! Private graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tiffin at a later date. Everett joined the Systems Unlimited community in 1997. He attended Employment Systems for his work and Day Program. Upon retirement from working, he attended the Employment Systems Day Program for many years. Everett was a very headstrong and humorous person. He loved to tease and be teased, in a fun way. He often gave nicknames to people that he became close to and also enjoyed having his own nicknames. He was "Freddie" to some and "Pesticator" to others. Other creative nicknames he called others were "Poodle" and "Pushbroom" and many more. He was known to get the giggles and his eyes would literally twinkle. When you think of Everett you would think of Elvis. He had a passion for farming and could tell you the specific model of tractor upon sight. He loved being outside, going for car rides, watching the birds at his bird feeder, listening to music, kidding around, eating ice cream and candy, going to the movies, strolls in the neighborhood, enjoying beer and whiskey back in the day, being around friends and family and having some money in his hand. He knew what he wanted and enjoyed the simple things in life. Everett was surrounded by a team of dedicated, caring staff, peers and health care providers during his era with Systems Unlimited Inc. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Everett's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 26, 2019