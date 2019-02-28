EVERETT HARPER SCOTT Marion Everett Harper Scott, 83, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Hiawatha Care Center, Hiawatha, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, conducted by the Rev. David O'Connor. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Everett was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Archie and Bessie (Rose) Scott. He graduated from Marion High School, Class of 1954. He went on to join the U.S. Army. On June 4, 1955, he was united in marriage to Margaret "Peg" Ozburn. She passed away July 7, 2005. Everett worked at Cedarapids Inc. for 33 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, life member of the Marion American Legion Post 298, VFW Post 788 and the men's Bowling Association. Following retirement, Everett was very active with volunteering in the community. Everett is survived by his four daughters, Dawn Scott of Marion, Diana (Gary) Frazer of Shelbina, Mo., Denise Scott of Shellsburg, Iowa, and Debra Seastrom (Brad Bean) of Vinton, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two step-great--great-grandchildren; sister, Kay (Jerry) Duball of Hiawatha; and many nieces and nephews, including two special nieces, Karen and Shirley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Bessie Scott; wife, Margaret; two sisters, Betty Jane and Thelma June; brother, Terry Scott; grandson, Eric Frazer; and nephew, "Scooter." Memorials may be directed to the Hiawatha Care Center, Hiawatha, or to the Mercy Medical Center Dialysis Mercy Plaza, Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Everett at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary