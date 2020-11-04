1/1
Everett Kennedy
1923 - 2020
EVERETT KENNEDY Manchester Everett Kennedy, 97, of Manchester, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was born April 24, 1923, in Manchester, the son of John and Ennis (Allyn) Kennedy. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Kennedy; daughters, Evelyn (Ken Yoder) Moore, Gloria Kennedy and Liane (Randy Willey) Kennedy; a son, Everett (Rhonda) Kennedy; five grandchildren, Bryan (Jenni) Johnson, Sarah (Matt) Klostermann, Erin (Wade) Kennedy, Kelly (Nik) Gonzales and Gary (Jill) Benda; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marian Kennedy; and a brother, Sgt. Robert Kennedy. Everett had worked all his life on the family farm in Manchester. In addition to farming, he loved music, hunting, trapping and fishing. With regret, we will be postponing the memorial service for Everett until a time when it will be safe for many to gather, worship and sing. The burial will be held privately at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Cedar Valley Hospice. Please join Everett's family in sharing memories and stories of his life through his tribute wall at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
