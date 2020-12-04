EVERETT EDWIN KINTZEL Blairstown Everett Edwin Kintzel, 97, a resident of the Keystone Nursing Care Center, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, from COVID-19 complications. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Blairstown, Iowa, with the Rev. Dwayne Thoman as celebrant. Interment will be held at St. Patrick and St. Paul Cemetery near Watkins. Everett and his twin sister, Evelyn, were born June 7, 1923, to Fred and Frieda Kintzel at Olin, Iowa. He attended grade school and high school in Standwood, Iowa. Everett married Doris M. Schmidt on Oct.18, 1950, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Watkins. They celebrated their 70th anniversary this year. Together they farmed the "home place" in the Olin area for 13 years before buying a farm in the Luzerne area, and farmed there until retiring and moving to Blairstown. Everett enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, keeping up with sporting events and traveling. Everett is survived by his wife, Doris of Blairstown; his children, Kathi (Mark) Fehr and Dixie (Delbert) Caloud, all of Clutier, Denise Kermeen of Bloomington, Minn., and Kelley (Rob) Glick of Marion, Iowa; his grandchildren, Travis and Tyler Kintzel of Luzerne, Jessica (Michael) Doyle of Independence, Jared Kupka of Belle Plaine, Jennifer (Chad) Brown of Tama, Melanie (Shawn) Neidick of Naples, Fla., Megan (Lance) Bertram of Waterloo, Sara Bremenkampf of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jamie (Nathan) Berg of Minneapolis, Minn.; and 24 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory E. Kintzel, in 2006; his grandson, Ryan, in 2018; twin sister, Evelyn; his sisters, Dorothy Bixler and Velma Schluter; and his brothers, Irvin, Art and Carl. Everett will be remembered for loving his family and for all the lives he touched. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.