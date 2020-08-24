1/1
Ezra Sheldon
EZRA SHELDON Iowa City Ezra Sheldon, 14, of Iowa City, left us abruptly on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Private funeral services to celebrate Ezra's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2301 E. Court St., Iowa City, with the Rev. Brent Hartwig officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28 at Our Redeemer. Please respect social distancing guidelines and masks are required. The service will be streamed online. Friends are welcome to join the family in a funeral procession at 11 a.m. from Our Redeemer to Oakland Cemetery for the committal service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the GoFundMe page established to honor Ezra tinyurl.com/teamsheldon. Ezra is survived by his loving parents, Thad and Andrea Sheldon; brother, Marshall Sheldon; grandparents, Shirley (Merkel) Reiman, William "Spud" and Patricia (Johnson) Sheldon; aunts and uncles, Dawn (Reiman) and Dan Barragy, Todd Sheldon and Shannon Anderson, and Tara (Sheldon) and Tom Hensley; cousins, Niko and Rissa Barragy, Zach Sheldon and Holden, Hannah, and Hudson Hensley. He also is survived by numerous extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Reiman. A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
