F. CHRISTINE DOYLE Iowa City F. Christine Doyle, 91, of Iowa City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Briarwood Health Care Center, with her family by her side. Francis Christine Willingham was born May 10, 1928, in Chesnee, S.C., the daughter of J.E. and Emma Willingham. Following high school, she enrolled at Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C., where she graduated and then attended Tulane University in New Orleans, where she received her master's degree in social work. She also met her future husband, John "Jack" Doyle. She accepted a job in social work in Alexandria, La. The couple were married in Alexandria, La., on Aug. 29, 1956. Jack accepted a professorship in chemistry at the University of Iowa and they moved to Iowa City. After their children were raised, Christine worked at NCS for a number of years. Her family includes her husband, Jack; their children, Delia Boehm (Rick), Patrick Doyle (Carla), Maureen Doyle (David Williams) and Sean Doyle; and grandchildren, Colin Doyle, Connor Doyle (Claire), Krista Boehm, Kerry Boehm and John Boehm (Amanda). Christine was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Courtney Doyle. In honoring Christine's wishes, no public services are being planned. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Christine's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care that Briarwood Health Care Center has provided to Christine and continues to provide to Jack and their family, thank you!
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
