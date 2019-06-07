F. JACK NEWMAN Iowa City F. Jack Newman, 99, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, following a long life full of love and accomplishment. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Sam Massey officiating. The family will greet friends 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hancher Auditorium in care of the University of Iowa Foundation or First Presbyterian Church. Jack was born Dec. 17, 1919, in Midvale, Idaho, the son of Fredrick and Florence Preston Newman. He was a graduate of Caldwell (Idaho) High School and received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Washington. Following college, Jack began his long and successful career with Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, where he met the love of his life, Mariam Pinfold. They married there on April 24, 1943. Following working with the Manhattan Project during World War II, Jack returned to Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati, working in manufacturing. His work then took him to Baltimore, and he eventually became plant manager in both New York City and Omaha. In 1967, Jack and his family moved to Iowa City where he served as plant manager, retiring in 1984. After which, Jack and Miriam traveled the world together. Jack loved playing golf, singing, playing cards and spending time with his family. Jack was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder, with Iowa City Noon Rotary and The Club. He served on the board of directors of many organizations, including Mercy Hospital, First National Bank, United Way, University Associates and Idyllwild Neighborhood Assn. Jack is survived by his two children, Donald (Mary) Newman of Cincinnati and Jean Warner (Gary Trout) of Iowa City; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Craig) Kelly, Andrew Newman, Nicki Newman (Dan Gunderson), Christopher (Andrea) Warner and Kate (Gus) Krieg; 11 great-grandchildren, Grace, Hannah, Rachel, Emily, Anna, Milo, Sam, Henry, Parker, Edison and Jackson. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 72 years; and his brother, Donald. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary