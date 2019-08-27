|
FARREL "BUTCH" LYNN FREEMAN Olin Farrel "Butch" Lynn Freeman, 69, formerly of Olin, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center of a glioblastoma brain tumor. He was born Jan. 29, 1950, in Anamosa, Iowa, to Howard and Edna (Sejkora) Freeman. In 1969, he graduated from Olin High School and earned his BA from Westmar in LeMars. Most of his life was lived in California, where he worked for General Motors. Farrel's wishes were to be cremated and to have no service. The family will gather later to celebrate his life. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and he developed a passion for genealogy. His tireless efforts were a priceless gift to family and relatives near and far. It really was his life's work. Those left to cherish his memories are his sisters, Janice Hartwig and Gail Freeman; nephews, Heath (Micki) Hartwig and Kent (Megan) Hartwig; and nieces, Shelby and Bailey Hartwig. The family greatly appreciate friends and family who came to visit him from near and far in the last two months of his life. We also want to thank Above and Beyond Hospice Care and the caregivers of the nursing home who supported Farrel and his family during his illness. Memorials may be given to brain cancer research or the Olin Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019