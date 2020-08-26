FATIMA "TIMA" KALELL OLWAN Cedar Rapids Fatima "Tima" Kalell Olwan, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Higley Manor. A small service followed by graveside prayers at her final resting place, the Muslim National Cemetery, was attended by family and close friends on Aug. 24, 2020. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Fatima was born Feb. 1, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to parents Emney and Albert Kalell. A member of the last class at Franklin High School, she graduated in 1957. Fatima married Jim Barnes on Feb. 3, 1962, a union which produced her two loving children, Jeffrey and Julie. Her work life included positions as a bank teller at City National Bank and the office manager for Hedges Realty, Iowa Realty and J.E. Adams Industries. In 1988, Tima married Casim Olwan and they made their home together at Regency Condominiums. For many years, Fatima was an active member of the condominium association board. They were married for 27 years until Casim's passing in 2016. Fatima was an impeccable decorator. Blue and white porcelain and china collectibles, tassels, decorative pillows and family photographs adorned her home. She was a classic beauty with a strong sense of style. Her talents included cooking, and her green bean loubyeh was requested for virtually every family gathering. Tima had a real sweet tooth — glazed cinnamon twists, bread pudding and chocolate chip cookies were frequent indulgences. Fatima was a member of what the younger generation dubbed "the Lebanese grapevine." This group of older women found companionship, joy, abiding friendship and loyalty through social outings, regular phone calls and Islamic Center events. Tima is survived by her children, Jeffrey Barnes (Julie) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Julie Lambert (Reese) of Phoenix, Ariz.; her stepchildren, Danya Karram (Dr. Michael) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dr. Dena Olwan (Dr. James Snowden) of Sioux City, Iowa, and Damon Olwan of Sioux Falls, S.D.; her grandchildren, Jessica Stiers (Brian Johnson) of Marion, Iowa, Chelsea Barnes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Spencer Barnes of Seattle, Wash., Hunter Lambert of Manhattan Beach, Calif., Hudson Lambert of Dallas, Texas, and Hagan Lambert of Phoenix, Ariz.; her stepgrandchildren, Jamie Thompson of St. Paul, Minn., Nikki Thompson (Dr. Mohamed Salih) of Nashville, Tenn., Alexandra Karram of San Francisco, Calif., and Adam Karram of Cincinnati, Ohio; her great-granddaughter, Anabelle Stiers; and her sisters, Salha "Sally" Hahn and Mona Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Casim; brothers, Sine, Ahmed and Hassan Kalell; and nephew, Albert Kalell. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to The Islamic Center of Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.