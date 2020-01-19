|
FAY "BUTCH" OCHELTREE Great Falls, Mont. Fay "Butch" Ocheltree, 73, of Great Falls, Mont., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 15, 2020, with his beloved wife by his side. Butch was born in Grants Pass, Ore., on May 8, 1946, to Fay and Wynona Ocheltree. Growing up, he loved sports and was a track star in high school. Butch was an avid Oregon Ducks fan. Butch proudly served his country in the Air Force and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service in Vietnam. During his time at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Butch met his wife, Nancy. They remained partners and best friends for nearly 52 years. Butch was a great storyteller and his humor captivated everyone around him. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. His favorite game was telling them to "pull my finger." Butch loved to eat tomatoes and popsicles, sometimes together. Butch is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Angela and Teresa of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandchildren, Aleigh, Divion, Mikayla and Shayna; great-grandchildren, Emma and Robbie; sisters, Sue, Sheila and Sandy; cousin and best friend, Stan Ocheltree; good friend, Greg; and his dogs, Missy and Phoenix. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Fay Sr. and Wynona; sister, Sharon; aunts, Sis and Lete; as well as two beloved dogs, Maddie and Shawna. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.schniderfuneralhome.com. GO DUCKS!
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020