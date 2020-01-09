|
|
FAYE DUANE BENESH Cedar Rapids Faye Duane Benesh, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Celebration of Life services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Cedar Hills Community Church. Inurnment will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Troy Mills Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Faye was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Shellsburg, the son of Joseph and Lulu (Williams) Benesh. He married Maribelle Dudley on April 17, 1953, in Cedar Rapids. He worked at Wilson Food and Cryovac, then as a carpenter in construction. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1954. He was a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodge, as well as the American Legion, Hanford Post 5 in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, dancing and traveling, and performed with the Eagles Clown Group as well as played Santa for many years. Faye is survived by his wife, Maribelle; his four children, Dale M. (Sharon) Benesh of Cedar Rapids, Denise E. (Rick) Arnold of Solon, Duane E. (Christine) Benesh of Cedar Rapids and Dianna (Rick) Baker of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren, Greg (Kim), Sara (Jason), Molly, Rachel, Dawn, Ronnie, Josh, Danielle, Trevor (Jessica), Brenna (Travis), Christopher, Erica (Joe), Cory, Makayla, Tiffany and Kellie; 21 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Lester (Mary) Benesh of Venice, Fla. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa Veterans Home. The family appreciates the wonderful care Faye received at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020