|
|
FAYE HYDE STRAYER Iowa City Faye Hyde Strayer, 91, died Feb. 14, 2019, at Oaknoll Health Center, Iowa City, Iowa, after a short illness. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, Unitarian Universalist Society, 2355 Oakdale Rd., Coralville, IA, 52241, followed by a reception. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, in the Heiden Community Room, Spring Street Building, fifth floor, Oaknoll Retirement Residence, 735 George St., Iowa City, IA, 52246. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Iowa Foundation for the Museum of Art Sponsorship Fund, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA, 52244-4550, or to the Unitarian Universalist Society Memorial Fund. To offer online condolences and see a complete obituary, visit www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019