FAYE IRENE CHRISTENSEN Cedar Rapids Faye Irene Christensen, 87, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Marshalltown, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Westridge Care Center following a long illness. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of Covington, by Pastor Ron Thatcher. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday after 10 a.m. at the church. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation is serving the family. Faye is survived by her husband, Vernon "Hook" of Cedar Rapids; her daughters, Debbi (Lance) Lambert of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Tami (Brian) Becker of Indianola; stepchildren, Diane (Steve) Schollenbarger of Clear Lake, Tom (Wanda) Christensen of Laurel, Marcia Dunn of San Antonio, Texas, Cheryl Usher of Cedar Rapids, Jerry (Sandy) Christensen of Cedar Rapids and Gary (Louann) Christensen of Clear Lake; sister, Marilyn Jean Ask of Cottonwood, Ariz.; 24 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Faye was preceded in death by 11 siblings; her sons, Steven Craig Brown and Timothy James Brown; a great-grandson; and a stepgranddaughter. Faye was born June 15, 1932, in Gilman, daughter of Charles and Nellie Wall Matney. She graduated from Gilman High School in 1950. She married Vernon Christensen on Aug. 6, 2004, in Cedar Rapids. Faye owned and operated Finch Apartment Rentals, retiring in 2003, and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Church of Covington. Faye was a beautiful artist, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all she met. She enjoyed going to casinos and slot machines and reading everything, especially the Bible. Faye loved traveling, especially to Arizona where she and Vernon "Hook" would snow bird during the winter. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019