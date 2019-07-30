|
FAYE DOMER NEAL Marion Faye Domer Neal of Marion, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids from congestive heart failure. Her visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church with a funeral service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the church. Interment will be at 4 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Murdoch Funeral Home of Marion is assisting the family with arrangements. Faye was born Feb. 19, 1925, to Ivan and Clara (Nielson) Domer on a farm near Springville, Iowa. She was the third of seven children. Faye attended North Star Country School and graduated from Springville High School in 1942. She attended the State Teachers College (UNI) and earned a teaching certificate. Faye taught six years at various country schools. On June 10, 1949, she married Floyd Douglas Neal at Prairie Chapel Methodist Church in rural Marion. They farmed for 25 years north of Marion. After raising five children, she returned to teaching at the Springville Elementary School. While teaching second-graders full time, she also attended Mount Mercy and earned her B.A. in education. Faye retired after 22 years in 1989. She then volunteered as a reading aide at Wilkins Elementary for 10 years. Faye enjoyed traveling, flowers, garage sales and preparing holiday meals for her family. Faye is survived by her children, Steven (Sherry) Neal of Marion, Elizabeth "Ebby" (Clark) Whitford of West Union, Mark Neal of Kansas City, Mo., Patricia (Robert) Rolwes of Epworth and John (Lynn) of Epworth; her 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Donna (Melvin) Wraspir of Roseville, Minn., and George (Nancy) Domer of Marion. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; grandson, Christopher Neal; and siblings, Laurence Domer, Edith Weller, Barbara Domer and Zona Stripe. Please share a memory of Faye at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019