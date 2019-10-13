|
|
FAYE YOUNG Palo Faye Young, 90, of Palo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. A funeral service celebrating Faye's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Palo United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Howerton officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Survivors include her husband, Melvin; children, Larry Young of Tucson, Ariz., Steven (Mary) Young of Cedar Rapids, Debbie (Bill) Hauserman of St. Simons Island, Ga., Jeff (Collette) Young of Palo and Doug Young of Palo; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and sister, Jean Severe of Vancouver, Wash. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Lynn Young; and a sister, Joyce Fish. Faye Rehder was born Dec. 17, 1928, in Palo, Iowa, the daughter of Wencil and Pearl (Karr) Rehder. On Oct. 3, 1948, she married Melvin Young in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Palo was Faye's home since birth. She attended the Palo School from elementary through 12th grade. She met Melvin in the third grade, where he declared his love for her. Shortly before Faye's passing, they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. Faye and Mel annually attended the Palo School (all grades) reunion. Faye continued on to a year of business school and a year at Coe College. Her first job was as a secretary for a sporting goods company. In the early 1970s, Faye and Melvin owned a butcher shop on Edgewood Road, Cedar Rapids. Two of their children, Debbie and Jeff, were employed there and worked with their parents. Faye worked various positions within Armstrong's Department Store from 1974 to 1991, when Armstrong's closed. Faye and Mel are lifetime members of the Palo United Methodist Church. For many years, Faye was an active member of the Palo United Methodist Women's group. While her children were younger, she taught Sunday school. For several years, Faye was a 4-H leader. Her greatest role was "managing" the Young Farm and raising her and Mel's five children. In the past 30 years, Faye and Mel traditionally were Florida snowbirds, hibernating from the Iowa winters. Faye was a kind, generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved and knew her. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019