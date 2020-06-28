Faynet E. Holub
FAYNET E. HOLUB Anamosa Faynet Ethal Holub got her wings on May 13, 2017. She was blessed to be at home when she passed with her three children by her side. The death of our mother was the first sorrow we wept without her. She is survived by her children, David Holub, Debra Henson and Donna Noggle; her brother, Warren Bahr; and her sister, Jean Hemphill. She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Bahr; and mother, Ethel Bahr. You can only have one mother Patient kind and true; No other friend in all the world, Will be the same to you. When other friends forsake you, To mother you will return, For all her loving kindness, She asks nothing in return. As we look upon her picture, Sweet memories we recall, Of a face so full of sunshine, And a smile for one and all. Sweet Jesus, take this message, To our dear mother up above; Tell her how we miss her, And give her all our love.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
