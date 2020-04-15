|
|
FERN ELIZABETH DOWD Toledo Fern Elizabeth Dowd, 95, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Premier Estates of Toledo. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please feel free to leave condolences for the family at www.kruse-phillips.com. Fern Elizabeth Dowd was born April 12, 1925, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Charles L. and Eva (Dickey) Jolls. She was raised in Waterloo and graduated in 1943 from West Waterloo High School. On June 9, 1946, she married Irwin E. Dowd of rural Toledo, Iowa, at First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. They made their home on the Dowd family farm northeast of Toledo until 1967, when they moved into the town of Toledo. Until her marriage, she worked in the office of the Waterloo Daily Courier. In spring 1961, she started working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture administering federal farm programs at the Tama County ASCS office in Toledo. She retired in April 1985 after 24 years. She was a member and held offices in First Presbyterian Church of Toledo, a member more than 75 years; Toledo Chapter No. 380 Order of Eastern Star, Toledo Federated Women's Club and Central Iowa Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees. Fern enjoyed traveling, reading, her flowers, watching birds, especially gold finches, and loved her family dearly. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Irwin; her daughter, Susan; her son, Steven; a sister, June Jolls Dowd; and a brother, Robert E. Jolls. Survivors include daughter-in-law, Beth Dowd of Coralville; four grandchildren, Sherilyn Kay Mohler and Jonathan Mohler (Kelsey) of Iowa City, Sarah Dowd of Coralville and Phil (Amy) of Broken Arrow, Okla.; great-granddaughter, Haley Graham of Shellsburg; great-grandson, William Senft of Iowa City; stepgreat-grandchildren, Justice Milton and Jordan Allen, both of Oklahoma; and a loving niece, Barbara Dowd of Cedar Falls. Fern's family would like to express gratitude to Pastor Bower and Toledo Presbyterian Church members who have been gracious and attentive to her needs. We also are very grateful to the staff at Premier who cared for Fern so lovingly in her last days and arranged opportunities for us to interact with her. The family requests that any gifts in Fern's memory be given to the First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. State St., Toledo, IA 52342.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020