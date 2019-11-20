|
|
FERN JACKSON Marshalltown Fern Jackson, 71, of Marshalltown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home with her family at her side. A public graveside service for Fern will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call (641) 844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Fern and her family. Fern Louise Goddard was born Oct. 20, 1948, in Billings, Mont., to parents Charles and Lorrine (Selzer) Goddard. She and her family moved from Montana to Fairfax in 1951. She graduated from Prairie High School with the Class of 1966. She attended the University of Iowa, where she was a member of the Scottish Highlanders. As a Highlander, she toured Europe and the U.S., including marching in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In 1979, she answered the call of her country and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where she served until 1983. During her time in the Navy, she met her future husband, Marvin Jackson. Upon leaving the service, she reconnected with Marvin and the two were united in marriage on June 4, 2004. They lived together in Marion. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, reading and listening to music. She lived and worked all over the country including New Orleans, Seattle, Sacramento and Tucson. She was proud of her tour in the Phillipines. She will be remembered for her witty and adventurous personality. Left to cherish her memory is her stepdaughter, Christy; her siblings, Carol Crisman of Solon, Charles Goddard (Janet) of Fairfax and Ann Valentine, Riverside; as well as her nieces and nephews. In death, Fern rejoins her husband, Marvin; and her parents, Charles and Lorrine.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019