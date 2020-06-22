FERN LORRAINE (TORSRUD) OLSON Monona Fern Lorraine (Torsrud) Olson, 92, of Monona, was welcomed into heaven on Father's Day, June 21, 2020, at Postville Good Samaritan Society in Postville, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Friday. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, Iowa, with the Rev. Mel Harris as the officiant. Burial will follow at Monona City Cemetery, Monona, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state and federal guidance on gatherings will be followed. We recommend that everyone wears a face mask and follows social distancing guidelines. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.



