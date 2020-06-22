Fern Olson

FERN LORRAINE (TORSRUD) OLSON Monona Fern Lorraine (Torsrud) Olson, 92, was welcomed into heaven on Father's Day, June 21, 2020, at Postville Good Samaritan Society in Postville, Iowa. Fern was born Dec. 24, 1927, to Tov and Helga (Nelson) Torsrud in St. Olaf, Iowa. On Jan. 2, 1949, Fern married Ole, the "love of her life," at Norway Lutheran Church in St. Olaf. Ole and Fern moved from Clermont in 1952 to Monona, Iowa, to open their own jewelry store, Olson's Jewelry, which they enjoyed operating for 48 years! Cherishing her legacy of a deep faith, a servant's heart, a positive attitude, a hard work ethic, laughter, a beautiful smile and sparkling eyes are daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Jeff Akey of Hiawatha, Iowa; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Jo and Larry Moore of Postville; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Darla Olson of Chanhassen, Minn.; 10 grandchildren, Amber (Layne) Stark, Ryan (Dani) Allan, Eric (Kelsey) Allan, Jacob (Lindsey) Moore, Andy (Emily) Moore, Mike (Beth) Moore, Matthew (Beca) Moorer, Nicholas (Kristina) Olson, Anna (Brian) Gradwohl and Spencer (Hannah) Olson; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-laws, Jan Olson, Belva Olson and Donna Torsrud; and many nieces and nephews. Fern was joyfully united with her husband, Marion (Ole) Olson; her parents, Tov and Helga (Nelson) Torsrud; brothers, Harold (Betty) Torsrud and Les Torsrud; and many friends and relatives. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Faith Lutheran Church in Monona, Iowa. There also will be a one-hour visitation before services Friday at the church. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at the church with the Rev. Mel Harris as the officiant. Burial will follow at Monona City Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found at www.graufuneralhomes.com. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.