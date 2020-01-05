|
FERNE E. NEWLIN Marion Ferne E. Newlin, 96, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Village Ridge Memory Care. A gathering will be held at a later date at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Surviving are her two daughters, Connie (Tom Johnson) Newlin of Greeley, Colo., and Tami (Joe Wildeman) Newlin of Arvada, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Shari Newlin of Oxford, Iowa; grandchildren, John, Michael, Justin, Corey, Jay, Alexis and Jessi; great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Joshua, Michelle, Kylannah, Nikoli and Lily; sister, Alice Whitlock, who is 103 years old, of Mt. Holly, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Newlin; son, Bob Newlin; parents, Bert and Opal McNiel; brother, Milo (Mike) McNiel; and two sisters, Leota McNiel and Grace Reynolds. Ferne was born Jan. 31, 1923, on a farm outside of Alburnett, Iowa. She was a 1940 graduate of Marion High School. Right out of high school, Ferne went to work for lawyer Winfield White and worked for him until he was called to the service. She then went to work for Gordon Hatchery and the Linn County Draft Board. She was a member of the Eastern Star. In 1942, she married Robert Newlin at Fitzsimmons Army Base in Aurora, Colo. In 1955, they bought Parlor City Bowling Alley in Cedar Rapids and in 1958 built Jubilee Lanes Bowling Alley. Ferne enjoyed gardening, bowling, playing cards, working crossword puzzles and going for rides in the country. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend and will be missed. Ferne's family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at Village Ridge and Hospice Compassus, and to caregiver, Mary Carman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ferne's name to Hospice Compassus or the Cedar Rapids Chapter of the National MS Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020