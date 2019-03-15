FLORENCE ANNA BROWN Cedar Rapids Florence Anna Brown, 97, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Heritage Specialty Care. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday at St. Jude Catholic Church by the Rev. Mark Murphy. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Monday after 9 a.m. at the church. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Florence is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews of the Brown family, and a host of countless special friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, who died Feb. 3, 1993. Florence was born on July 27, 1921, north of Solon on the family farm, the daughter of Adolph and Marie Beuter Kucera. She graduated from Solon High School in 1939, and was then employed for 27 years by Ralph Chansky Drug Store, managing it for 10 years prior. She married Mark E. "Brownie" Brown on May 20, 1967, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Solon. She had also been employed by the First Trust and Savings Bank in Cedar Rapids, and retired in 1983 from Enzlers Leather and Gift Store after being employed for 17 years. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and National Catholic Order of Foresters. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, luncheons, and made nearly 3,000 rosaries for the missions, schools and special people. Florence could speak the Czech language fluently, and was noted by many for her smile. Please bring your rosary that Florence made for you. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Care Initiatives Hospice. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary