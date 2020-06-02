Florence Dvorak
FLORENCE (BELTZ) DVORAK Cedar Rapids Florence (Beltz) Dvorak passed away suddenly on May 30, 2020, with family by her side. She was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Formosa, Ark. Graveside services at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ridgewood Cemetery, near North Liberty. There will be a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. She grew up in North Liberty, Iowa, but lived 67 years in Cedar Rapids. Florence married Frank Dvorak on Aug 9, 1953. They later divorced. Florence was primarily a housewife, raising four children. She was a hard worker, gardening and selling fresh vegetables for 15-plus years to a dedicated following of customers. She was a wonderful cook, welcoming many to the table. She loved animals, raising a variety of them. She lived simply off the land, fishing and mushroom hunting well into her later years and was fiercely independent up until her death. She never knew a stranger and helped out anyone in need, especially the underdog. She cherished spending time with family, had a great sense of humor, was a prankster and always had a story to tell. She loved to dance and go to the casino. Florence is survived by Randy (Sharron) Dvorak, John (Pam) Dvorak, Susan (Gary) Vavroch, all of Cedar Rapids, and Sallie (Rick) Blood of Swisher. She was grandmother of 10, Brett, Brandon and Kyle Dvorak, John, Mike, Shelly and Valerie Dvorak, Renee (Vavroch) Gauthier, Rick and Tim Blood; and 13 great- grandchildren, all of Cedar Rapids. Florence is survived by four siblings, Thelma Simmons, June (Richard) White, Ronnie (Annette) Beltz and Norman (Tina) Beltz; and sister-in-law, Joanne Beltz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Martha Alice Beltz; brother, Robert Beltz; and her ex-husband, Frank Dvorak. Please leave a message or tribute to the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 2, 2020.
