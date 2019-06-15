FLORENCE E. JACOBS Sigourney Florence E. Jacobs, 81, of Sigourney, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away after a brief illness Friday, June 14, 2019, at her son- and daughter-in-law's home south of Delta, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, with an Eastern Star service beginning at 4 p.m. at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Florence was born Aug. 27, 1937, in Hillsboro, Iowa, to Robert and Bertha Quayle. She graduated from Delta Independent High School and attended classes at Coe College and Kirkwood College. Florence worked at Eddy Paper and married Jack Phillips in March 1957, at which time, Florence became a homemaker. They had two children, Robert and Sylesta. She began work at the Scottish Rite Temple in Cedar Rapids after Jack passed away in 1980. Florence and Charles Jacobs were wed Sept. 22, 1985, in Cedar Rapids. Her family grew by six additional children and grandchildren. Florence was active in 4-H, church work and was a Girl Scout leader. She volunteered at the Grand Lodge of Iowa after retiring. Florence is a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapters Marion 183 and Cedar 184, Shrine Auxiliary and Shriners Without Nobles. Florence was an active member of St. James Methodist Church. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing and baking and she loved to do dishes and dusting. Florence's favorite times of the year were early spring and late fall, especially early mornings when the birds are just beginning to chirp. Florence is survived by her son, Robert and his wife, Lisa Phillips of Delta, Iowa, and daughter, Sylesta (Glen) Martens of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Melissa Phillips and Bobbie (Marc) Pace, all of Lansing, Iowa, Arissa (Logan) Moeller of Frytown, Dalton Marine of Clarinda and Daniel Frese of Chicago; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Marquise, Jasmine and Sahreya and baby Moeller to come; two great-great-grandchildren; and stepchildren and their families, Dan (Cary) Jacobs, Janelle (Tracy) Seeman, Laurie (Doug) Sanden and Jennifer (Ron) Frederick. Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bertha; husbands, Jack and Charles; stepdaughter, Bobbie Miller; and stepson, Jeff Jacobs. Memorials may be directed to Washington County Hospice at www.hospicewc.com. Please share a memory of Florence at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary