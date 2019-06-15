Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Florence Evelyn Hill

Florence Evelyn Hill Obituary
FLORENCE EVELYN HILL Mount Vernon Florence Evelyn Hill, 91, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, formerly of Manchester, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Florence is survived by her five children, Virginia (Gary) Byers of Rock Springs, Wyo., Gaillynn (John) Warne of Edmond, Okla., Lorena (Gene) Freiburger of Lisbon, Iowa, Richard (Peggy) Hill of Marion, N.C., and Leonard (Gina) Hill of Agency, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Donald (Ruby) Welch of Oakdale, La., Doran (Beverly) Welch of Cedar Rapids and Tom (Dorothy) Welch of Anamosa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service, Saturday, June 22, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon. Interment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on June 15, 2019
