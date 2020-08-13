1/
Florence Fern Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLORENCE FERN PETERS Marion Florence Fern Peters, 87, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at ManorCare Nursing Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City, Iowa. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home officiated by the Rev. Dondrea Walker. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Florence was born Dec. 19, 1932, the daughter of Louis and Edith (Cox) Fitzgerald. She graduated from Muscatine High School. Florence worked for Alliant Energy and CIPCO, retiring in 2016. Florence is survived and lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Edith (Paul) Rasband of Draper, Utah, and Bonny Peters of Prole, Iowa; sister, Ruth Peterson of Davenport, Iowa; and two nephews, Tom (Kathy) Peterson of Cedar Rapids and Craig (Dotty) Peterson of Davenport, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Jim Peters. Please share a memory of Florence at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved