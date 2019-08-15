|
FLORENCE I. BIAS Marion Florence I. Bias, 81, of Marion, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Edward; her sister, Virginia Riser of St. Cloud, Minn.; her nieces and nephews, Maureen Golat (Kevin) Huguet, Michael (Jennifer) Golet, Bridget Golat (Jeff) Van Meter and Patrick (Nuni) Golat; and her great-nieces and -nephews. Florence was born May 3, 1938, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of Frank and Cornelia (Hurn) Riser. She married Edward Bias on Dec. 20, 1971, in Verdi, Nev. Florence and her husband Edward owned their own trucking company for many years and before retiring, she handled accounting for various trucking firms in the Cedar Rapids area. She enjoyed embroidery, crocheting and creating kitchen towels. She also loved dogs, traveling and gardening. She was a loving, generous, kind person, wife, sister, aunt, friend and neighbor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Please leave a message for the family on our Web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019