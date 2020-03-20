Home

Florence (Ege) Randall

Florence (Ege) Randall Obituary
FLORENCE (EGE) RANDALL Marion Florence (Ege) Randall, 90, of Marion, formerly of Swisher, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. There will be no services. She is survived by her daugther, Penny Van Dee; son, Ervin Ege; two granddaughters, Beth (Chris) Ayers and Brook (Brett) Sternberg; and three great-grandsons, Ryan, Nathan and Cal Ayers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Randall. Please direct memorials to Care Initiatives Hospice 3720 Queen Ct. SW, No. 9, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404; and the Swisher American Legion Auxiliary.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
