FLORENCE ROSENBAUM GAPINSKI Wyoming Florence Rosenbaum Gapinski passed away peacefully at the age of 87 years old, on the morning of Aug. 19, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center with her husband and children by her side. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 217 N. Garnavillo St., Anamosa, Iowa. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. before the funeral. Entrusted with the arrangements is Iowa Cremation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Per church requirements, all who wish to attend Florence's services are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, and to refrain from attending if they are not feeling well or have been potentially exposed to COVID-19. Florence was born Aug. 11, 1933, in Ossian, Iowa, the daughter of John and Louisa (Bucheit) Rosenbaum. Florence grew up on the family farm and graduated from St. Francis DeSales in Ossian, Iowa. Florence pursed an early elementary education at Mount Mercy College, graduating from Upper Iowa University. While substitute teaching in Quasqueton, Iowa, Florence met the love of her life, Don Gapinski, and the couple were married on Oct. 9, 1954. Florence taught second grade in the Midland School District for 25 years. After retirement, Don and Florence enjoyed time with their grandchildren, traveling and spending their winters in McAllen, Texas, with many good Iowa friends. Don and Florence were blessed with two children, Matt (Gwyn) Gapinski and Sarah (Scott) Zimmerman; as well as four grandchildren, Paige Gapinski (Kevin Moore), Nic (Cassi) Zimmerman, Tony (Kylie) Zimmerman and Dylan Gapinski; and five great-grandchildren. Florence is survived by her husband; children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Ione Hartley; brother-in-law, Dave (Sandy) Gapinski; and many nieces and nephews. Florence was preceded in death by her parents; brother/sister-in-law, Harold (LuVerne) Rosenbaum; sisters, Gertrude Kuhn and Helen (Sister Ignatia) Rosenbaum; in-laws, Frank and Vera Gapinski; and brother/sister-in-law, John and Ruth Donnelly. Florence's family would like to thank Tristan Vernon, Virginia Ortgies, Glenda and Jerry Hahn, Minea Aldana Fuentes, Maddie Coyle; the entire staff at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center; the Monticello Ambulance Service; Dr. Uc, Dr. Kilburg and staff, Dr. Meyers; Dr. Grieff and RN Courtney at the Jones Regional Medical Hospital; and nurses, Jennifer, Sue and Megan with Above and Beyond Hospice. We are truly touched by your compassionate care of our wife/mother during such a difficult time of saying goodbye to her. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.iowacremation.com
.