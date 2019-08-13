|
FLORENCE ZUBER SCHUERER Amana Florence Zuber Schuerer, 99, of Amana, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Colonial Manor of Amana. Funeral services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Middle Amana Church with Elder Tony Berger officiating. Burial will be in East Amana Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Amana Church Society. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting with arrangements. Florence is survived by her son, George Schuerer Jr. of East Amana; a son-in-law, Thomas Burgher (Mary) of East Amana; grandchildren, Samantha and Georgie Schuerer, Liesl (Daniel) Yunek and Fritz Burgher; great-grandchildren, Everett and Inge Yunek; and a sister-in-law, Helen Schuerer. Florence was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; a daughter, Phyllis Schuerer Burgher; granddaughter, Emilie Burgher; brother, Bill Zuber; and sisters, Dorothy Zuber and Magarethe Zuber. Florence was born Sept. 8, 1919, in Middle Amana, Iowa, the daughter of William Carl and Emilie Murbach Zuber. She graduated from Amana High School in 1938. She was united in marriage to George Walter Schuerer on Aug. 31, 1943, while George was stationed in California with the U.S. Army. During George's time in the service, Florence formed a special friendship with Miriam Bell, while in Louisiana working for the war effort. Following the war, George and Florence returned to Iowa and made their home in East Amana. Florence's first job was working for the Middle farm department, where her father was farm manager. Following high school, she accompanied her brother, Bill Zuber, and his wife, Connie, to help care for their children as Bill played baseball in the major leagues around the country. Additionally, she worked at Bill Zuber's Restaurant, the Amana Meat Shop and the Grapevine Winery, their family-owned business. Florence enjoyed traveling, bird watching, listening to music and cheering on the Hawkeyes. Most of all, she loved taking care of and spending time with her grandchildren. Florence was a member of the Amana Church Society. The family wishes to thank the staff at Colonial Manor, Lakeview Village, and Essence of Life Hospice for the wonderful care given to Florence. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019