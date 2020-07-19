FLORENE LOIS "BUTCH" KOPECKY Cedar Rapids Florene Lois "Butch" Kopecky, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Teahen Funeral Home. The funeral home and church require all in attendance to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Florene is survived by her sons, Mitch (Tammy) Kopecky of Marion and Dan (Erin) Kopecky of Cedar Rapids; her three grandchildren, Ben (Ashley) Kopecky of Cedar Rapids, Andrew (Kayla) Kopecky of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Patrick Kopecky of Cedar Rapids; three great-granddaughters, Isabel, Bailey and Rilynn; sister, Eileen Smith of Marion; sister-in-law, Rosemary Roberts of Cape Cod, Mass.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lee on April 28, 2019; her son, Scott; sisters, Amy (Eugene) Dvorak and MaryAnn (Arlyn) Gray; sister and brother-in-law, Annette (Ron) Henry; brother-in-law, Les Smith; and dogs, Trix, Buffy and Missy. Florene was born Aug. 16, 1938, in Elkader, the daughter of Louis and Florence Drallmeier-Seeland. She attended country school and graduated in 1956 from Elkader High School. She married Leander "Lee" Kopecky on Oct. 8, 1960, at the St. Patrick Rectory. Florene had worked at Northwestern Bell in Elkader for a few years and Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids prior to becoming a homemaker. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Florene loved to travel with her husband and friends. She enjoyed family cookouts, snowmobiling and racing, and took fishing trips to Minnesota for more than 40 years with family and friends. Florene cherished the time she spent with her three great-granddaughters. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Florene's family expresses their understanding that you may feel more comfortable not attending the services due to the COVID-19 crisis. They just ask that you keep their family in your thoughts and prayers. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses of the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics Neurology Department and the caregivers at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their loving care. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
