1/1
Florene Lois "Butch" Kopecky
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLORENE LOIS "BUTCH" KOPECKY Cedar Rapids Florene Lois "Butch" Kopecky, 81, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Teahen Funeral Home. The funeral home and church require all in attendance to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Florene is survived by her sons, Mitch (Tammy) Kopecky of Marion and Dan (Erin) Kopecky of Cedar Rapids; her three grandchildren, Ben (Ashley) Kopecky of Cedar Rapids, Andrew (Kayla) Kopecky of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Patrick Kopecky of Cedar Rapids; three great-granddaughters, Isabel, Bailey and Rilynn; sister, Eileen Smith of Marion; sister-in-law, Rosemary Roberts of Cape Cod, Mass.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lee on April 28, 2019; her son, Scott; sisters, Amy (Eugene) Dvorak and MaryAnn (Arlyn) Gray; sister and brother-in-law, Annette (Ron) Henry; brother-in-law, Les Smith; and dogs, Trix, Buffy and Missy. Florene was born Aug. 16, 1938, in Elkader, the daughter of Louis and Florence Drallmeier-Seeland. She attended country school and graduated in 1956 from Elkader High School. She married Leander "Lee" Kopecky on Oct. 8, 1960, at the St. Patrick Rectory. Florene had worked at Northwestern Bell in Elkader for a few years and Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids prior to becoming a homemaker. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Florene loved to travel with her husband and friends. She enjoyed family cookouts, snowmobiling and racing, and took fishing trips to Minnesota for more than 40 years with family and friends. Florene cherished the time she spent with her three great-granddaughters. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Florene's family expresses their understanding that you may feel more comfortable not attending the services due to the COVID-19 crisis. They just ask that you keep their family in your thoughts and prayers. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses of the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics Neurology Department and the caregivers at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their loving care. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 18, 2020
So sorry to hear this news for Butch! Sending our sympathy to you all. Many memories of years ago in Elkader. God's blessings to you! Gerald and Arlene
Arlene Reimer
Coworker
July 17, 2020
I remember Butch fondly as a neighbor while living next door. As neighbors we were always looking out for one another and occasionally pulling practical jokes on each other. Butch kept a watchful eye on basketball games we played in her driveway as the beer flowed..Mitch, Danny and families you have my deepest sympathy.
sharon Johnson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved