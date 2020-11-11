1/1
Florentina "Tina" Bries
FLORENTINA "TINA" A. BRIES Luxemburg Florentina "Tina" A. Bries, 92, of Luxemburg, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at River Living Center in Guttenberg, Iowa. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Luxemburg with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate. Florentina was born Jan. 2, 1928, in Garnavillo, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Margaret (Harter) Mueller. She married Leo Bries on Oct. 11, 1949, in Garnavillo. Together they farmed the Bries family farm in Luxemburg until retiring in 1985. Tina was an avid gardener, known for her beautiful backyard flower gardens. She also excelled in quilting, crochet and other needlecrafts. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Rosary Society and the Holy Trinity Quilting Group. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her children, James (Phyllis) Bries of Cottage Grove, Minn., Alan (Wendy) Bries of Central City, Donald (Debra) Bries of Guttenberg, Steven (Judy) Bries of Sherrill, Roger (Mary Ann) Bries of Marion, LuAnn (John) Huk and Julia (David) Draker, both of Cedar Rapids, Kathleen (Donald) Kremer of Toddville and Elaine (Pete) Tekippe of Story City, 24 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Schlueter; and two brothers, Henry (Rosemary) Mueller, Harold (Lois) Mueller. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leo, in 1993; siblings, Dorothy Berns and Herman Mueller Jr.; and numerous in-laws. The family would like to thank the staff at River Living Center for their compassionate care during her time there. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

