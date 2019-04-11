FLOYD E. FUNKE Dyersville Floyd E. Funke, 77, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Visitation will be held 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Saturday morning after 8:30 a.m. April 13, at Kramer Funeral Home prior to funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Ralph Davis will officiate. Floyd was born Nov. 6, 1941, on the family farm in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Hugo and Regina (Deutmeyer) Funke. He married Janet Polfer on Oct. 3, 1964, in Worthington, Iowa. Together, they began farming and working side by side, raising seven children, until retiring in April of 2016. The Funke farming tradition continues on the Century Farm by two grandsons. Floyd was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters for more than 50 years and the East Central Iowa Two Cylinder Club. He was an avid farmer and Chicago Cubs fan. He was a proud father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife, Janet, children, Terrence (Greg Pittam) Funke of Cedar Rapids, Tim (Amy) Funke, Chris (Vicki) Funke, Marty (Emily) Funke, all of Dyersville, Angie (Ron) Borgerding of Holy Cross, Doug (Amanda) Funke of Dyersville and Kurt (Shannon) Funke of Manchester; grandchildren: Ben Funke, Zach Funke, Adam (fiancee, Morgan Rahe) Funke, Nathan Funke, Kayla Funke, Abigail (fiance, James Goldsmith) Funke, Jack (fiance, Bret Cunningham) Funke, Daniel Funke, Lucas Borgerding, Landen Borgerding, Gabbi Funke, Grace Funke, Susie Funke and Judd Funke; siblings, Verna Lee Digman, Rita (Lawrence) Lansing, Lois (Art) Kern, Theresa (Charlie) Schindler and Darlene (Wayne) Wegmann, all of Dyersville; in-laws, Karen Funke, Richard (Jean) Polfer, Patricia (Wayne) Tauke and Charles (Mary Jane) Polfer. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dorothy (Leo) Mensen, Janice (Laverne) Mensen, Leon Funke and Mary Lou Funke; in-laws, Edward Digman and Mary Ann (Bill) Jaeger. The family would like to thank the staff of the Skilled Nursing Unit at MercyOne of Dubuque for their kindness and compassionate care. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary