FLOYD "BUD" SHAFFER Cedar Rapids Floyd "Bud" Shaffer, 94, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cedar Rapids. Service: 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his daughter, Corrine Slagter of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Laurie (Dan) Sutliff of New Castle, Colo., Brandon (Chelsea) Hess of Ely and Emily Slagter of North Liberty; great-grandchildren, Austin Sutliff of Manhattan, N.Y., Lauren Sutliff of Solano Beach, Calif., Briar Hess and Slade Hess, both of Ely; nieces, Diane Grimm of Marion and Sandra (Mike) Wolrab of Mount Vernon; sister-in-law, Maxine Schott of Marion; and granddaughter-in-law, Marcia Sutliff of Lone Tree, Colo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Shaffer; parents, Albert and Nellie (Larimer) Shaffer; sons, Larry Sutliff and Steven Sutliff; brother, Donald (Dorothy) Shaffer; and grandson, Michael Sutliff. Bud was born March 18, 1925, at home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of Albert and Nellie (Larimer) Shaffer. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids, where he was a part of the State Guard. Bud then was drafted into the U.S. Army and joined the 95th Infantry Division, also known as the Victory Division, and dubbed the Iron Men of Metz by the Germans. He was a gunner on a 105 Howitzer in the 359th F.A. BN. He was the youngest in his artillery unit and was known as "The Kid" during his time in the military. His campaigns included northern France, Rhineland, central Europe and Lorraine, France. Bud was discharged in November 1945, and began working for his brother at the Dinner Den in Lisbon, Iowa. He then attended refrigeration school in Des Moines. On June 10, 1950, he married Wanda Leigh Sutliff in Princeton, Mo. The couple lived and raised their children in Lisbon. In 1960, they moved to Cedar Rapids and started a street ice cream vending business for 20 years, known as the Jolly Wagon. Bud worked for Meadow Gold Ice Cream as a branch manager, then for the University of Iowa, retiring in 1991. He then helped his son run his taxicab business. Bud was a 71-year Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite. He bought his Shrine Edition Harley Davidson in 1996, and was a member of the Potentates Escort of the El Kahir Shrine. He enjoyed parading and donating the proceeds to the Shriners Children's transportation fund. For over 12 years, Bud would volunteer at Camp Courageous and loved to give the children rides in his sidecar. Bud was an avid Hawkeyes sports fan and was a season ticket holder for 40 years. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and took many trips to Sturgis over the years with family. In addition, Bud was an active member of his community and a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. He always looked forward to his Army reunions twice a year. He was to be presented with the French Legion of Honor for his courageous service during World War II at his upcoming reunion in Fort Sill, Okla., later this month. In 2010, the U.S. Veterans Friends of Luxembourg awarded Bud the Medal of Honor for his selfless services during the war. The governor of Kentucky also awarded Bud the Kentucky Colonel in 1986, for outstanding contributions to his nation. Those who knew Bud could tell you that no one was a stranger to him, he would make friends everywhere he went and he will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to El Kahir Shrine Transportation Fund in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Please share a memory of Bud at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019